MLB Rumors: Scherzer injury, Angels can't even tank right, pitch clock updates
MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer experiencing scary forearm tightness
If there is one thing that sets off big red alarm bells in pitchers, it's forearm pain and forearm tightness. That's because this pain and tightness is sometimes proceeding a significant elbow injury, with a large majority of Tommy John victims having histories of forearm issues.
Max Scherzer has been around the game of baseball for nearly his entire life and he knows his body better than anybody. That showed in his previous start when he exited after six innings when he could have gone seven.
"I have little forearm tightness right now. I'm not going to let that turn into a forearm strain or Tommy John," Scherzer said after his most recent start.
This kind of injury and comments oftentimes get swept under the rug and only surface when the forearm injury turns into a significant elbow injury. This cautious approach could very well be looked back on in October, if Scherzer stays healthy and helps push Texas towards a World Series.
Obviously, this situation is concerning to Rangers fans and fans of the game of baseball in general. A serious forearm injury could result in the end of Scherzer's season and potentially even surgery. As of now, Scherzer doesn't seem too troubled with the tightness, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on.