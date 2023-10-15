MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani staying put, Cardinals pitching priority, Joey Votto's next team
Could the Los Angeles Angels keep Shohei Ohtani? We tackle this queston and more in this roundup of the latest MLB rumors
By Kevin Henry
Let's dive into the latest roundup of MLB rumors, including what could be an offseason shocker if the Los Angeles Angels could actually keep Shohei Ohtani in their lineup.
Shohei Ohtani rumors: Could he return to the Los Angeles Angels?
In his weekly column for USA Today, MLB insider Bob Nightengale opened the possibility that Ohtani could indeed return to the Angels, stating Arte Moreno is "cautiously optimistic" that the 29-year-old superstar could stay in Anaheim.
While Nightengale writes that the Los Angeles Dodgers are still the favorites to land Ohtani in the offseason in what is expected to be a high-stakes competition to land the leading candidate to win the 2023 AL MVP award, a return to the Angels is still a possibility that can't be completely ruled out.
After rumblings about Mike Trout potentially pushing for a trade out of Anaheim were squelched, keeping Ohtani, even on a short-term deal, could make sense. After undergoing elbow surgery that will keep him from pitching in 2024, Ohtani will be a one-way player next season for whichever team signs him. Would the Angels potentially pitch a lucrative one-year deal to Ohtani to stay as the team's designated hitter next season?
Even if the Angels did something like that, the team would have to plug plenty of other holes to become a contender in what will be a tough AL West next season. Ohtani wants to win, and the Angels would likely have to pitch a plan for that to happen immediately for him to likely even consider staying.