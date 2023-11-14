MLB Rumors: Ohtani surprise, Cardinals trade talk, Hader destinations
- Two contenders are interested in Josh Hader
- St. Louis Cardinals names two players off-limits in trade talks
- Shohei Ohtani open to shocking free agency plan
By Scott Rogust
Rangers, Phillies are 'strong candidates' to sign Josh Hader
The talk on the San Diego Padres is whether or not the team will move on from star outfielder Juan Soto, considering he is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 season. But they do have a pretty high-profile player hitting free agency this winter, and that is closer Josh Hader. The team acquired Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers last season as they pushed for a postseason berth. Now, he is set to command a contract that could make him one of the top-paid closers in the game.
So, who would be interested in Hader's services.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi appeared on Hot Stove and discussed teams that are interested in signing Hader this winter. Morosi names the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies as strong candidates for Hader.
Morosi mentions that the Rangers had bullpen questions this past season but managed to win it all. Still, he believes signing Hader would make sense if they plan on going back to World Series.
As for the Phillies, Morosi notes that they need a closer, as Craig Kimbrel struggled during the playoffs while mentioning the team didn't have "reliable" bullpen pitching during the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This past season, Hader recorded a 1.28 ERA, a 1.101 WHIP, 33 saves, 85 strikeouts, and 30 walks in 56.1 innings (61 games).
Hader would immediately improve any team's bullpen. But with teams that were in the final four this past season, he could very well help them win a World Series title. Let's see who can make the offer that Hader can't refuse.