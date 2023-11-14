MLB Rumors: Ohtani surprise, Cardinals trade talk, Hader destinations
Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar off table for Cardinals in trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals sold at the trade deadline and plan to contend during the 2024 season. The thing is, they need three starting pitchers to the rotation, as they dealt Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty back in August, while Adam Wainwright announced his retirement at the end of the season. So, free agency is an obvious way to add to the rotation. But with so many teams looking at starting pitchers, the trade block will be another way for the Cardinals to add an arm.
But there are reportedly two names that are off-limits in trade talks.
ESPN's Jeff Passan noted in his column previewing free agency (subscription required) that the Cardinals have told teams they don't plan on trading either Jordan Walker or Lars Nootbaar. As for who could get dealt, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, and Tommy Edman can get moved.
"St. Louis has told other teams it doesn't plan on moving outfielders Jordan Walker or Lars Nootbaar but others will be in play," writes Passan. "The likeliest candidate, teams believe, is O'Neill, who's a year from free agency and clashed with manager Oli Marmol this year. Another option: Carlson, a good buy-low candidate. And Edman, a super utilityman who can play shortstop, would have the most value of the three."
Walker was the Cardinals' top prospect heading into spring training earlier this year and was named to the Opening Day roster. The outfielder recorded a hit in each of his first 12 games, tying Eddie Murphy for the longest hitting streak for a rookie to begin their career. Walker was demoted back to the minors but was called up later.
In 117 games, Walker recorded a .276 batting average, a .342 on-base percentage, a .445 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 51 runs, 116 hits, 104 strikeouts, and 37 walks in 420 at-bats.
Nootbaar, meanwhile, is one of St. Louis' bright young outfielders alongside Walker. So, it makes sense that the team is apprehensive about moving him to another team. In 117 games, Nootbaar slashed .261/.367/.418 while recording 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 74 runs, 111 hits, 99 strikeouts, and 72 walks in 426 at-bats.
Cardinals fans, it sounds as though it will be more likely that the team will trade O'Neill, Edman, or Carlson instead of Nootbaar and Walker.