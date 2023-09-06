MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers' wishlist in 2023-2024 offseason
Shohei Ohtani headlines the Los Angeles Dodgers' wishlist. Here are other players -- or areas of the roster -- that the team will target in the 2023-24 offseason.
Filling out the rest of the roster
The Dodgers’ pending free agents, in addition to Kershaw and Urias, include Enrique Hernandez, J.D. Martinez, David Peralta, Shelby Miller, Jimmy Nelson, Jason Heyward, Matt Andriese and Robbie Erlin. There are players who have club options for the 2024 season – Lance Lynn, Alex Reyes, Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly, Max Muncy – who all face uncertain futures.
Which means that the Dodgers’ roster could look a LOT different in 2024. And that Friedman and the front office have its work cut out for them this offseason.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dodgers bring back a few players on that list, with Martinez and Lynn being obvious candidates. Martinez, 36, has hit 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 92 games this season, though has dealt with an assortment of nagging injuries this season.
Lynn, meanwhile, has looked like a different pitcher since being acquired in a midseason trade with the Chicago White Sox. It’s likely that they will decline his $18 million club option and attempt to re-sign him to a reworked deal.
Something worth remembering when it comes to Lynn: he was one of, if not the top target of the Dodgers on the pitching side at the trade deadline.