MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers' wishlist in 2023-2024 offseason
Shohei Ohtani headlines the Los Angeles Dodgers' wishlist. Here are other players -- or areas of the roster -- that the team will target in the 2023-24 offseason.
Fortifying the rotation
Ohtani was supposed to be part of the solution to fortify the rotation. But with the star two-way player dealing with a torn UCL, and it almost a certainty that he won’t pitch in 2024, the Dodgers will have to get creative in addressing that need.
The obvious solution was Julio Urias, the organization’s homegrown left-handed star. But Urias was recently arrested and charged on suspicion of felony domestic violence, his second domestic violence arrest in the past four years, his future in baseball is unclear.
Of course, the Dodgers could bring back Clayton Kershaw on another one-year pact. They will also have a plethora of options to choose from that include free agents Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Lucas Giolito, Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty, among others.
The likelihood is that the Dodgers will add at least one of the names on that list, with it being possible that they could pursue either Giolito or Flaherty, both of whom grew up in the LA area.