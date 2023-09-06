MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers' wishlist in 2023-2024 offseason
Shohei Ohtani headlines the Los Angeles Dodgers' wishlist. Here are other players -- or areas of the roster -- that the team will target in the 2023-24 offseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have long had their eyes on the 2023-24 offseason, and it will be among their most important in recent history.
Not because Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw and a plethora of others will become unrestricted free agents. But because it will be the winter of Shohei Ohtani, a player that the Dodgers have long coveted and ensured that they had the payroll flexibility to absorb the $500+ million contract that he will command.
The Dodgers’ activity last offseason – rather their inactivity – was all with Ohtani in mind. He is the player that the team wants. It’s unclear how much his torn UCL will impact that pursuit, but he’s arguably the best hitter in the game, and he will return to pitching in 2025 once he undergoes a procedure. So the expectation is that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, manager Dave Roberts, and the whole organization will continue its all-out pursuit of Ohtani.
But there will be much more to the Dodgers’ offseason than just Ohtani. Here’s a wishlist for the organization and how the team will – or should – go about the winter.
Dodgers Rumors: Ohtani and other 2023-24 offseason wishlist items
Shohei Ohtani
The Dodgers’ offseason starts – and ends – with Ohtani. If they don’t get him, that would put a major damper on the team’s winter.
But the good news for the Dodgers, of course, is that they are already loaded with premium talent. Ohtani would simply put them over the top, and make them a prominent contender in the National League for many seasons to come.
And there are not many teams better positioned to absorb a contract of the magnitude of Ohtani’s. The Dodgers have a few long-term contracts on the books – Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Chris Taylor – and many players who are pre-arbitration or still arbitration-eligible. Meaning that Friedman and the front office have flexibility in negotiations with Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Baseball.
Working in the Dodgers’ favor, in addition to their payroll flexibility, is that they are consistently contending. And Ohtani has made it clear that he wants to be in the postseason. He wants to win a World Series. And there are not many better opportunities to do that than in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.