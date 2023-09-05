Fansided

MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani surgery in question, Bellinger injury, Giants release All-Star

  • The Giants released a former All-Star
  • Cody Bellinger's stand-in as designated hitter comes as he's nursing an injury
  • Shohei Ohtani was scratched from the lineup, but there's question about how he'll handle his UCL injury

By Josh Wilson

May 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles
May 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
AJ Pollock released by Giants

AJ Pollock, once an All-Star and Gold Glove winner, has been released by the San Fransisco Giants after spending most of his time with the team in Triple-A Sacramento, as reported by Jon Morosi.

The move isn't all that surprising with Mike Yastrzemski back in the lineup after nursing a hamstring injury. Pollock and Mark Mathias were acquired in a trade to help backfill the depth there in late July.

In six plate appearances with San Francisco, Pollock failed to register a hit or base at the big league level, striking out twice.

Since returning from injury, Yastrzemski has gone 2-for-15 with four walks, giving an on-base percentage of just below .400. His OPS is .835.

The Giants have a 35.8 percent chance of making the postseason according to Fangraphs' model afgter a shutout loss to the Cubs on Monday.

