MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani surgery in question, Bellinger injury, Giants release All-Star
By Josh Wilson
AJ Pollock released by Giants
AJ Pollock, once an All-Star and Gold Glove winner, has been released by the San Fransisco Giants after spending most of his time with the team in Triple-A Sacramento, as reported by Jon Morosi.
The move isn't all that surprising with Mike Yastrzemski back in the lineup after nursing a hamstring injury. Pollock and Mark Mathias were acquired in a trade to help backfill the depth there in late July.
In six plate appearances with San Francisco, Pollock failed to register a hit or base at the big league level, striking out twice.
Since returning from injury, Yastrzemski has gone 2-for-15 with four walks, giving an on-base percentage of just below .400. His OPS is .835.
The Giants have a 35.8 percent chance of making the postseason according to Fangraphs' model afgter a shutout loss to the Cubs on Monday.