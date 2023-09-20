MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's goodbye, Padres drama, Astros Pete Alonso backup plan
- Details on Shohei Ohtani and the empty locker room scene that shocked the world
- Double-O Trouble: Padres are paranoid about a "New Zealand man" who could be a spy
- Astros have a solid backup plan for Pete Alonso
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Some Padres believe New Zealand man is spying on team
Think of the fakest name you can possibly think of. Don Tricker might rank pretty high on the list, and to some Padres players, this Tricker fellow could be a real Double-O spy straight out of New Zealand.
Let's back up a bit. Who is Don Tricker, and is he real? According to The Athletic, Don Tricker was hired as the Padres' new director of player health and performance after the 2017 season. Tricker was previously a "high performance manager" for a successful rugby team in New Zealand, and he was brought on by A.J. Preller to oversee multiple departments and serve in a broad role.
Tricker didn't possess a medical background and wasn't too familiar with the sport of baseball, making him a seemingly unfit figure to oversee the training staff and analytics department, as he was supposedly hired to do. So... what does Tricker do in San Diego?
Some Padres members believe this strange man hailing from New Zealand could be working as a spy for the front office.
It's Tricker, Don Tricker. Nice to meet you.
Six years after Tricker was hired, members of the Padres franchise are still confused about his specific role or purpose. Early on in his tenure, Tricker reportedly "frequented the clubhouse and sat in on player and staff meetings, quietly taking notes." One ex-Padres coach said of Tricker, "All he was doing was judging. He never provided any feedback to any coach or player."
The whole situation reads as extremely weird, and we're honestly here for the conspiracy takes. Why else would Preller have a high-paid, unqualified executive stalking the hallways of the clubhouse? Something suspicious is afoot....