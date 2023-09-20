MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's goodbye, Padres drama, Astros Pete Alonso backup plan
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: If Astros whiff on Pete Alonso, they can go after Cody Bellinger
Mets star Pete Alonso's future in CitiField remains up in the air, and much ink has been spilled about whether the team will put him on the trade block this year. The latest snippet of news from Sports Illustrated reveals Alonso and the Mets are on the same page for a long-term deal in terms of the financials, but "they are apart when it comes to the amount of years."
The three-time All Star has attracted interest from a handful of teams including the Brewers and Cubs, and an offense-needy team like the Astros also remains in play for his services.
If Houston can't snag Alonso, though, they have the perfect backup plan in Cubs' Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger's versatility -- he can play outfield, first base, or DH -- makes him a valuable asset for the Astros, who are reportedly in the market for a left-handed hitter. Bellinger has been enjoying a tremendous season with the Cubs, slashing .310/ .354/ .537 with an OPS of .891, and the one-year prove-it deal he signed last offseason has clearly paid off. He has a 2024 mutual option on his current contract.
Bellinger's top rumored landing spots include the Giants and the Yankees, but the Astros could also make a lunge at the hot bat in Chicago. Could this winter be a big-spending offseason for Houston?