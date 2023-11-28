MLB Rumors: The latest on Bo Bichette, the Cardinals and the starting pitcher market
- Which teams are active in the starting pitcher market?
- What's next for the Cardinals?
- Is Bo Bichette actually on the trade block?
Bo Bichette trade talk
There have been a few reports in recent weeks that the Blue Jays are open to moving Bo Bichette in trade talks. My understanding is that a trade should be considered unlikely.
The reasons: Bichette is among baseball’s best young shortstops. He’s also signed to an affordable multi-year contract that allows the Blue Jays to add high-priced pieces around him. He’s a player that the Blue Jays should build around, not trade, and it seems like that’s the direction they are likely headed in.
It’s very possible that Toronto is listening on Bichette and inquiries on all of its players. That’s how each team operates. It’s never a bad idea to listen to gauge what’s out there and to see if you can be blown away with an offer. But it’s very unlikely that the Blue Jays trade Bichette, especially as they reportedly pursue Shohei Ohtani.