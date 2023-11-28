MLB Rumors: The latest on Bo Bichette, the Cardinals and the starting pitcher market
- Which teams are active in the starting pitcher market?
- What's next for the Cardinals?
- Is Bo Bichette actually on the trade block?
St. Louis Cardinals aren't done
Entering this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals made it clear that upgrading the starting rotation was their top priority. They have since delivered, signing Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Sonny Gray to fill three spots in the rotation.
And they aren’t done.
I would not rule out another starting pitching addition. After all, their rotation needs as many reinforcements as possible, and they should not stop at Gray (a very good arm) and Lynn and Gibson, who are both 36. They need as much help as possible. They should also pursue bullpen arms to fortify the late innings.
They also have to navigate their outfield logjam, where both Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson are among the players drawing trade interest. It would not be a surprise if one of them got traded, though it’s unclear who could be interested. It should be worth noting that Carlson was of interest to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, among other teams.