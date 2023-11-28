MLB Rumors: The latest on Bo Bichette, the Cardinals and the starting pitcher market
- Which teams are active in the starting pitcher market?
- What's next for the Cardinals?
- Is Bo Bichette actually on the trade block?
If Sonny Gray’s three-year, $75 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals is any indication, it’s that the starting pitching market is active this MLB offseason. And lucrative. And that will only continue in the coming days and weeks.
There are growing indications that free agency will continue to become more active ahead of the Winter Meetings, and that more starting pitchers – and possibly a mix of hitters – could come off the board in the next week. Here’s more of what I’m hearing, via major-league sources.
Starting pitching market
The starting pitching market remains the most active part of the offseason, according to major-league sources, and it would hardly be a surprise if more deals were completed over the next week leading into the winter meetings.
Among the names to watch are Eduardo Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito and many of the mid-tier arms. They are garnering plenty of interest, sources say, and if the Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson deals are any indication, the market for starting pitching is lucrative.
Among the teams in the market for starting pitching, league sources say, include the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates. There are more, of course, in a market that has seemingly put the position player market on pause besides a few exceptions.