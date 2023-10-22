MLB rumors: Update on Molina coaching job, Astros may pass on FA for Altuve, Showalter retirement?
- Buck Showalter doesn't appear ready for retirement
- The Astros are already planning for a Jose Altuve contract, but it may come with a cost
- The latest on Yadier Molina gaining employment with the Cardinals
By Josh Wilson
Jose Altuve contract extension viewed as likely
Jose Altuve playing anywhere other than Houston would be strange to see, to say the least. For one, he's been an Astro through and through. And for better or for worse, his involvement in the team's cheating scandal has made him a villain for fans of the other 29 teams.
While fans would quickly forgive him if he performs -- look at Carlos Correa -- it's hard to envision him signing with any team other than the Astros.
Set to enter free agency in 2025, the Astros don't appear likely to let him test the open waters. An extension before he gets there is likely, according to Nightengale.
It sounds like, if push comes to shove, the Astros will forego bringing Alex Bregman back to keep Altuve, who will surely command a pretty penny. Here's what Nightengale said:
"Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman each are eligible for free agency after the 2024 season, but the Astros privately say their focus is squarely on Altuve. Altuve, who has been with the organization since 2007, will be paid $26 million in the final year of his seven-year, $163.5 million extension. "
Of course, Houston would almost certainly prefer to keep both if possible.
The Astros first have business to complete. They lead the ALCS 3-2 as of this writing and would like to win another World Series. Altuve has been a massive part of their comeback from down 2-0 in the series to take a 3-2 lead.