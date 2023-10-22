MLB rumors: Update on Molina coaching job, Astros may pass on FA for Altuve, Showalter retirement?
- Buck Showalter doesn't appear ready for retirement
- The Astros are already planning for a Jose Altuve contract, but it may come with a cost
- The latest on Yadier Molina gaining employment with the Cardinals
By Josh Wilson
Yadier Molina being hired by Cardinals is viewed as a longshot
Yadier Molina has been frequently brought up as a speculative ideal replacement for manager Oli Marmol. While Marmol being fired appears to be a complete longshot -- even if the Cards could theoretically get someone like in-division rival Craig Counsell -- the team has validated the desire among the fanbase to bring longtime Cardinal Molina back in some capacity.
It was reported previously that the Cards were honing in on Molina as a prospective hire in a coaching role. Nightengale poured cold water all over that on Sunday by describing it as a "longshot."
The Cardinals are speaking to future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina about a potential major-league coaching job, but it appears to be a longshot.
While that will be met with initial disappointment among Cardinals fans, there might be some reason for optimism here. Former players becoming managers and coaches doesn't always work out. Leading a team is an almost impossible job. Even if you do it well for a few years, so few managers go out on their own accord or on a high note. There's a very high rate of former players letting fans down.
Molina was involved with the Cardinals, even if just informally, this year, keeping in touch with his successor Willson Contreras at the start of the year to help him work through struggles. Clearly, he's still energized by the team and passionate about all things Cardinals. It's hard to imagine he'll never make it back in some sort of advisory or coaching role now or in the future.