MLB rumors: Verdugo trade talk, Yankees telegraph targets, Aaron Nola prediction, more
Could Alex Verdugo be on the move from the Boston Red Sox? What are the New York Yankees thinking this offseason? Could Aaron Nola end up on the other coast? This and more inside this MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
There are plenty of MLB rumors to dive into in this latest roundup, so let's get started on news and notes surrounding the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and more.
Will Boston Red Sox move Alex Verdugo?
At the just-concluded GM meetings in Scottsdale, new Boston Red Sox GM Craig Breslow didn't hold back in saying that other teams have been reaching out to him to see how available Verdugo could be in a trade. The 27-year-old outfielder is under one more year of team control before becoming a free agent before the 2025 campaign. Verdugo's salary was $6.3 million last season, a solid number for a player who posted 2.6 bWAR while slashing .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI in 602 plate appearances.
Entering his first offseason overseeing the Red Sox, it's clear that Breslow is looking for ways to boost the Red Sox back into the postseason on a consistent basis, and that could mean addition by subtraction when it comes to players like Verdugo, who came to Boston in the Mookie Betts deal before the 2020 campaign.
There was rumored to be interest in Verdugo before last season's MLB trade deadline, but the Red Sox held on to him. Could their position change this offseason? It likely depends on if the right deal comes along.