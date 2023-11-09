MLB rumors: Verdugo trade talk, Yankees telegraph targets, Aaron Nola prediction, more
Could Alex Verdugo be on the move from the Boston Red Sox? What are the New York Yankees thinking this offseason? Could Aaron Nola end up on the other coast? This and more inside this MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
Brian Cashman blunt on New York Yankees' hopes for offseason
It is not too hard to read between the lines to see what Cashman is working toward in the Bronx for his plan to get the Yankees back into the postseason.
With all of that in mind, the map seems pretty laid out for the Yankees, but the question becomes just how aggressive Cashman and New York owners will be in the offseason. After all, Shohei Ohtani is a left-handed bat, but will the Yankees have the surplus to grab him with big contracts belonging to Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole still on the books for the foreseeable future?
The efforts to reinforce the pitching could well be the barometer that eventually shows just how successful this offseason was for the Yankees. Last year's miss on Carlos Rodon along with the Frankie Montas trade being an absolute disaster have put New York behind the eight ball on the mound. Will things get right on the mound this winter in the Bronx?