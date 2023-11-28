MLB Rumors: Vlad Jr. trade talk, Brewers landmark deal, Yankees jinx Yamamoto
- The Toronto Blue Jays have received trade offers for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- The Brewers are nearing a landmark deal with their top prospect.
- The Yankees already have Yoshinobu Yamamoto's number picked out.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Brewers could agree to 'landmark' extension with top prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't given fans much to enjoy of late. Craig Counsell is with the Cubs. Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Willy Adames may all be traded. Brandon Woodruff is likely to sign elsewhere.
However, a franchise-altering decision is reportedly at play, as the Brewers are closing in on a contract extension with top prospect Jackson Chourio, who has played just six games above Double-A. Chourio is one of the best prospects in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and is ranked second only to Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles. Per Ken Rosenthal, this extension would eliminate all service time manipulation, and potentially lead to the 19-year-old beginning the 2024 season on the MLB roster.
"If he agrees to a deal, it would remove service time as a consideration for the Brewers in their decision on when to promote him, and likely ensure his place in their Opening Day lineup," Rosenthal wrote. "But a Chourio agreement, if it is struck quickly, would enable the Brewers to show they are investing in their next wave of talent at a time when they are open to trades for right-hander Corbin Burnes, shortstop Willy Adames and closer Devin Williams."
Chourio was the youngest player to appear in a Double-A game last season, but still performed admirably, batting .280 with 22 homers and an .803 OPS. His ability to adjust is why an MLB promotion prior to Opening Day shouldn't be ruled out. If Chourio performs well in spring training, there is no motivation for the Brewers to keep him in the minor leagues.