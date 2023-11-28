MLB Rumors: Vlad Jr. trade talk, Brewers landmark deal, Yankees jinx Yamamoto
MLB Rumors: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. mentioned in Blue Jays trade talks
The Toronto Blue Jays are willing to listen on most if not all of their players, as most competitive teams do. That does not mean they will pull the trigger and trade away the likes of Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Per Rosenthal, Toronto has received calls on Vladdy, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season. With extension talks on hold for now, Guerrero, Jr. will only get more expensive for the Blue Jays from here, and cheaper to acquire for rival teams. Ross Atkins is smart to listen, but ultimately would be foolish to consider most offers.
"The Blue Jays are getting calls on first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well as Bichette, according to major-league sources who were granted anonymity in order to speak freely. However, it makes little sense for the Jays to move either star when they are under pressure to win and believed to be pursuing Shohei Ohtani," Rosenthal wrote, per The Athletic.
As for Bichette, he was linked to the Chicago Cubs as recently as last week. However, FanSided's Robert Murray explained the nature of trade calls just as Rosenthal does -- most teams will always listen. Murray also makes a compelling case as to why Bichette won't be moved.
"Bichette is among baseball’s best young shortstops. He’s also signed to an affordable multi-year contract that allows the Blue Jays to add high-priced pieces around him. He’s a player that the Blue Jays should build around, not trade, and it seems like that’s the direction they are likely headed in," Murray wrote.
It would be a shock if Toronto traded either player now, especially coming off a playoff appearance.