MLB Rumors: What’s next for the Braves and Red Sox? Grading potential fits after Chris Sale trade
Now that Chris Sale has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, let's grade what both Atlanta and the Boston Red Sox could - or couldn't - do next.
Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox
Entering the offseason, I thought Adam Duvall was a player that made a lot of sense for the Red Sox to retain. But after acquiring Tyler O’Neill in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, the fit for a player like Duvall is much less apparent.
Ultimately, I think Duvall heads elsewhere and receives a 1-2 year contract. I don’t anticipate him signing soon, either, as the market for hitters has been stagnant all offseason and there has hardly been a sign that will change anytime soon.
Perhaps that could change if the Red Sox miss out on Teoscar Hernandez, a player that they have been heavily linked to in the rumor mill. Then Duvall could factor into the equation and be had on a cheaper and shorter-term deal. But I expect other teams (Angels? Mets?) to be more motivated here and sign him away from Boston.
Grading the fit: 5/10.