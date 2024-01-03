MLB Rumors: What’s next for the Braves and Red Sox? Grading potential fits after Chris Sale trade
Now that Chris Sale has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, let's grade what both Atlanta and the Boston Red Sox could - or couldn't - do next.
Dylan Cease, Atlanta Braves
This has been a very common rumor on Twitter: that the Braves would pursue Dylan Cease. There were even reports that the team was a frontrunner to acquire the star right-hander in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
I’m here to tell you those reports were exaggerated even before the Sale trade. Now, a trade should be viewed as very, very unlikely.
First, the potential trade package going to the White Sox. Cease is under team control for another two seasons. He’s one of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball. He’s going to be expensive and the Braves, after trading Grissom, probably do not have enough to get Cease and it’s unlikely that Alex Anthopoulos would want to gut his farm system even more. He also will not trade players under long-term contracts on the major-league roster which further lessens the chances of a deal.
Anthopoulos also does not acquire or sign Scott Boras clients. It’s not something that he’s done in Atlanta and I don’t anticipate him changing that. So that would seemingly rule out Cease.
Next.
Grading the fit: 0/10.