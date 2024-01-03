MLB Rumors: What’s next for the Braves and Red Sox? Grading potential fits after Chris Sale trade
Now that Chris Sale has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, let's grade what both Atlanta and the Boston Red Sox could - or couldn't - do next.
The Atlanta Braves acquiring left-hander Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox sent shockwaves throughout the baseball landscape. But really, it was a trade that had been brewing all offseason, and represented the Braves pivoting away from a high-priced free-agent market.
In Sale, the Braves get a left-hander who, when healthy, is among the most talented pitchers in baseball. The problem is that Sale is rarely healthy, as he’s pitched in only 31 games since 2021. The Red Sox are sending Atlanta $17 million and the team is deferring the other $10 million of his salary through 2039, meaning Sale will earn just $500,000 in 2024.
It maintains financial flexibility for the Braves, who continue to examine roster upgrades this offseason. It also allowed the Red Sox to shed salary and acquire Vaughn Grissom, a talented infield prospect who the team envisions could be part of their long-term outlook.
Here we are grading potential fits for both the Braves and Red Sox following the trade.
Jesus Luzardo, Boston Red Sox
This is a fit that I believe makes sense on many levels. First, Luzardo is a highly talented pitcher. He’s only 26 and doesn’t become a free agent until 2027. He’s coming off a season with the Miami Marlins in which he started 32 games (178.2 innings). He’s also left-handed, something that the Red Sox have eyed in free agency having been linked to Jordan Montgomery and James Paxton, among others.
What could prevent a deal from happening, or at least dampens the likelihood, is the potential asking price. There are many teams that have checked in on Luzardo and that will only raise an asking price that was already high.
The odds that Luzardo is traded are likely slim, but should not be ruled out entirely. What’s more likely, perhaps, is that the Marlins move one of their other starting pitchers not named Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez. But I anticipate Luzardo starting the season in Miami, barring an offer that the team cannot refuse.
Grading the fit: 5/10.