MLB Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on Chicago White Sox's offseason wish list
Once again, the Chicago White Sox are entering a pivotal offseason. They have many things to figure out -- who the manager will be and how to attack free agency -- and they can't afford to get it wrong.
Avoid big-ticket additions in free agency, trade talks
The White Sox should be wise spenders in the offseason. Stay out of the pursuits for big-name players such as Shohei Ohtani and the other high-end players and instead pursue emerging, high-character, young players on short-term contracts.
Perhaps they could do that via trade. They could do it via free agency. They can get creative in doing so and should do it when it comes to both starting pitching, bullpen and offensive additions.
Because the White Sox need everything. They are a long way away from contending. And staying away from aging veteran players – and instead targeting players that they can build around or even flip at the trade deadline in 2024 for future assets – figures to be what gets them back into contention the quickest.
They just can’t rush it or force any additions. Otherwise they’ll end up where they are now: at the bottom of the division with no sign of contention in sight.