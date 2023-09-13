MLB Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on Chicago White Sox's offseason wish list
Once again, the Chicago White Sox are entering a pivotal offseason. They have many things to figure out -- who the manager will be and how to attack free agency -- and they can't afford to get it wrong.
Figure out how to improve the White Sox's clubhouse culture
Improving the internal culture, especially in the clubhouse, should be the White Sox’s top priority. It’s essential for the team if they want to get back into contention on an annual basis.
But doing so will not be easy. Take a look at Middleton’s comments to ESPN:
“We came in with no rules,” Middleton said. “I don’t know how you police the culture if there are no rules or guidelines to follow because everyone is doing their own thing. Like how do you say anything about it because there are no rules? You have rookies sleeping in the bullpen during the game. You have guys missing meetings. You have guys missing PFPs (pitcher fielding practices), and there are no consequences for any of this stuff.”
Perhaps that is part of the reason why the White Sox had interest in trading for Salvador Perez at the trade deadline, a veteran player who is universally respected, has experience working with a young pitching staff, and is clearly familiar with Grifol having worked alongside one another in Kansas City. Perhaps they explore that again, but at this point, adding an aging catcher – even one like Perez – may not be the right move, especially if the Royals seek top prospects in trade conversations.