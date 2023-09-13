MLB Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on Chicago White Sox's offseason wish list
Once again, the Chicago White Sox are entering a pivotal offseason. They have many things to figure out -- who the manager will be and how to attack free agency -- and they can't afford to get it wrong.
Entering 2023, the Chicago White Sox had high expectations. They had a talented young roster, new big-ticket free-agent addition Andrew Benintendi, and a new manager in Pedro Grifol who appeared better suited to maximize that talent.
It did not go according to plan. Not even close.
The White Sox, once again, dealt with an abundance of injuries. They immediately fell to the bottom of the American League Central and remained there, resulting in an epic sell-off at the trade deadline that included shipping out Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Keynan Middleton and more.
After the trade deadline, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf conducted an internal investigation and decided to part ways with general manager Rick Hahn and team president Kenny Williams. A little over a week later, the team hired Chris Getz – who was previously the team’s assistant general manager – as its next general manager.
The move sparked confusion around the league, with many wondering why the White Sox hired Getz instead of talking to external candidates to gather information on how other organizations operate.
Alas, here the White Sox are entering another pivotal offseason. Here are three things that the team needs to do.
White Sox Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on Chicago's 2024 wish-list
Determine the fate of manager Pedro Grifol
With Getz now at the helm, he must decide what to do with Grifol. And all indications, at least as of this writing, are that the team plans to move forward with Grifol as manager.
But there is no doubt that Grifol will be on the hot seat entering 2024. At 55-88, the White Sox were among the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. They struggled in all facets of the game. They had Keynan Middleton expose the team’s clubhouse culture, which other players confirmed, and show just how far the team is away from being a contender – both on and off the field.
It’s critical for Grifol to improve that in 2024. If he doesn’t, he likely will be on the way out with Getz picking his own manager. But it does not appear that Grifol is in danger of losing his job headed into the 2023-2024 offseason.
The chances Grifol stays: 9/10