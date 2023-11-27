5 front office execs on the hot seat if 2023 MLB Winter Meetings go wrong
The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings are just over a week away. Expect free agency to pick up, with some executives under fire to make a move.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals have to make up for past wrongs
John Mozeliak insisted that the Cardinals would be in play for two frontline starting pitchers in free agency a few months ago. He's since backed down from that assessment somewhat, suggesting it doesn't matter how the Cards acquire their starting pitching help, as long as they get it before spring training.
This opens up the possibility of a trade. The Cardinals have an outfield surplus to deal from, and they should be active in talks for any available starter minus maybe Burnes. Aaron Nola is off the board, which many pundits assumed would at least receive an offer from St. Louis in free agency. Instead, it was the Braves and Dodgers who were in along with the Phillies, who eventually kept their ace.
St. Louis has signed two underwhelming starters so far this offseason in former Cardinal Lance Lynn as well as Kyle Gibson. Lynn gave up the most home runs in the majors last season, while Gibson gave up the most hits. That's not exactly inspiring from a Cardinals fan perspective, though they will eat innings in a rotation that lacks depth outside of Miles Mikolas.
For Mozeliak to fulfill his promise, he must signed a true ace. Yamamoto would be a perfect addition, and his familiarity with Lars Nootbaar -- his Team Japan WBC teammate -- may help matters. Sonny Gray is also there for the taking. Tyler Glasnow is available for trade.
The point remains: It's early. Mozeliak has plenty of time to stay off the hot seat, but sitting on his hands won't help matters.