5 front office execs on the hot seat if 2023 MLB Winter Meetings go wrong
The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings are just over a week away. Expect free agency to pick up, with some executives under fire to make a move.
By Mark Powell
The Angels won't sign Shohei Ohtani, but 2023 MLB Winter Meetings are important
The Angels are unlikely to re-sign Shohei Ohtani, as the two-way star has had one foot out the door since the trade deadline. Perry Minasian's choice not to trade Ohtani could be looked back upon as one of the worst decisions of his Angels tenure, especially if he can't right the ship this offseason. Despite losing Ohtani, Anaheim isn't embracing an all-out rebuild.
Mike Trout's name has surfaced in trade talks of late, as well, with Minasian insisting that the Angels are not interested in parting ways with their star, who is signed through the 2030 season. Trout has struggled to stay healthy of late, but receiving fair value for him now seems unlikely given the amount of years and money left on his deal. If he were available, the Phillies would be an obvious suitor.
With Trout unlikely to be moved, and Ohtani surely gone, the Angels will have plenty of money to work with in hopes of retooling on the fly. Starting pitching is the Angels primary need, as it often is, and there are plenty of big names available. Expect Minasian to show some interest in Yamamoto, as well as other expensive starters. If he's able to land one, other players will follow.
If Minasian cannot improve the current product, he shouldn't survive much longer in Anaheim.