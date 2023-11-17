MLB Rumors: Yamamoto accepts Cashman challenge, Corbin Burnes trade, Pete Alonso likelihood
Will Brian Cashman comments impact Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
How will Brian Cashman's comments impact Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
When baseball agent Joel Wolfe publicly responded to Brian Cashman’s criticism of Giancarlo Stanton, the instant question shifted to how that could potentially impact the New York Yankees pursuit of Yamamoto.
A refresher on the Cashman/Wolfe back and forth:
“We’ve got to get Stanton up and running again,” Cashman said, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “He’s injury-prone. … We try to limit the time he’s down, but I’m not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.”
Wolfe responded, via Ken Rosenthal: “I read the context of the entire interview. I think it’s a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York, both foreign and domestic, that to play for this team you’ve got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down — even in the offseason.”
Wolfe, of course, represents Yamamoto. But Cashman’s comments about Stanton are not expected to have any impact on the negotiations with Yamamoto.
The Yankees will still be in on Yamamoto. Wolfe will continue to talk to the Yankees about the right-hander. It’s uncertain whether or not he’ll end up in New York, but his comments about Stanton should mean generally nothing when it comes to Yamamoto.