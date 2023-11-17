MLB Rumors: Yamamoto accepts Cashman challenge, Corbin Burnes trade, Pete Alonso likelihood
- Non-tender candidates to know
- Latest on Pete Alonso trade rumors
- Most likely to be traded: Corbin Burnes, Tyler Glasnow or Dylan Cease?
- Will Brian Cashman comments impact Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
What's the latest on Pete Alonso?
I was asked on the Baseball Insiders podcast if I thought that Pete Alonso could be traded this winter. While there is a shot, especially with an extension looking unlikely, I do not anticipate the New York Mets trading the slugger.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has made it clear that he wants Alonso in New York. He views him as a foundational piece. They could let the season play out, have Alonso reach free agency in 2024, and then re-sign him during the offseason in a similar way to how Brandon Nimmo’s free agency played out last winter.
I fully anticipate Alonso starting Opening Day with the Mets.
Trades for Corbin Burnes, Tyler Glasnow or Dylan Cease?
I was also asked on the podcast who is most likely to be traded: Corbin Burnes, Tyler Glasnow or Dylan Cease?
The answer is Glasnow, who is under contract for one year, $25 million, and looks like a certainty to be traded this offseason. Burnes and Cease have also been mentioned in trade rumors, but there’s no guarantee that either are traded. But Glasnow is a safe bet and looks about as good as gone in Tampa Bay.