MLB Rumors: Yamamoto favorites, Cardinals reunion, Red Sox trade prediction
- Red Sox predicted to trade for an Angels slugger
- Cardinals next big move could be a reunion in St. Louis
- 3 favorites for Yoshinobu Yamamoto have emerged
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cardinals pursuing reunion with former reliever
The Cardinals began their work in terms of addressing their bullpen when they shipped O'Neill to Boston for pitchers Victor Santos and Nick Robertson. Robertson figures to be in their bullpen plans for 2024.
However, Katie Woo of The Athletic ($) notes that the Cardinals are not done yet and are still searching for a high-leverage back-end reliever. Woo listed former Cardinal Jordan Hicks as a possibility.
Hicks took over as the team's closer in June when Ryan Helsley went down with an injury. He was later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline once the Cardinals were well out of postseason contention.
Helsley is back from his injury, but Giovanny Gallegos endured a difficult 2023 season as Helsley's set-up man. Adding Hicks would give the Cardinals yet another proven reliever to stick at the back end of their bullpen and even compete for closing duties.
But the Cardinals aren't the only team that has checked in on Hicks. According to Woo, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros have also expressed interest in the young fireballer.
But Hicks could be just what the Cardinals need in order to strengthen their bullpen.