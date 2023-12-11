MLB Rumors: Yamamoto favorites, Cardinals reunion, Red Sox trade prediction
- Red Sox predicted to trade for an Angels slugger
- Cardinals next big move could be a reunion in St. Louis
- 3 favorites for Yoshinobu Yamamoto have emerged
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: 3 favorites emerge for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
After Shohei Ohtani signed a record-setting deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the market for other free agents will soon get moving.
One pitcher in particular, Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, could be on the move soon, and according to Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees appear to be the likely favorites for the 25-year-old.
Nightengale notes that the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers are all "clamoring for his services." Mets owner Steve Cohen and President David Stearns met with Yamamoto last week and the Yankees are expected to meet with him this week.
Nightengale also noted that the price tag for Yamamoto is going to skyrocket, with one high-ranking MLB official predicting that he'll receive $300 million.
The Mets and Yankees appear to be the teams that are most actively trying to pursue Yamamoto, with the Dodgers also being in the mix. The Mets traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the deadline and could use another frontline starter to go with Kodai Senga.
Meanwhile, the Yankees could also use some help at the front of their rotation, given the uncertainty of Carlos Rodon, who struggled after signing a six-year, $162 million contract last offseason.