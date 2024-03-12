MLB Rumors: Yankees renewed interest in Dylan Cease can't be good news for Gerrit Cole
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in Dylan Cease again. That can't be good news for Gerrit Cole's injury.
By Mark Powell
Gerrit Cole underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow this week, and while the Yankees have since been mum on the subject, sometimes actions speak louder than words.
As Cole awaits his fate, Aaron Boone and Co. have quietly been working behind the scenes to inquire about White Sox ace Dylan Cease, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
As of Monday night, it was not known if Cole's injury status would impact the Yankees free-agent plans, as FanSided's Robert Murray wrote. Cole's MRI is for precautionary reasons, and the Yanks potential luxury tax hit of 110 percent could persuade them to pursue far cheaper options than Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell.
"There are free-agent options such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery available, and both were the highest-rated arms available this winter. But signing either would mean the Yankees would be taxed 110% on every dollar spent since they are over the $297 million payroll mark, making any potential signing of the two biggest names left on the free agent market highly unlikely," Murray wrote.
Does Yankees Dylan Cease interest mean Gerrit Cole will miss time?
Perhaps the Yankees are just playing it safe, noting how expensive Cease would be if Cole is forced out of action to start the season. Cole starting on Opening Day appears unlikely from the outside looking in, as the Yankees would be better-served giving him all the time necessary to recover from his elbow injury.
Trading for Cease, even with Cole in tow, wouldn't be completely out of line with Brian Cashman's thinking. Cease is affordable as compared to Montgomery or Snell for the next two years. Per Nightengale, the Yankees don't want to include Spencer Jones in any deal, which limits the likelihood of a trade taking place at all.
The situation with Cole remains fluid, and the Yankees seemed optimistic on the injury front as recently as Monday. However, Tuesday's heel turn doesn't look like a good sign.