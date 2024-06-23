3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by July 1 and who should replace them
Yankees fans expecting to see a large number of high-profile trades over the coming weeks are set to be disappointed. New York is going to make changes around the edges but they aren't a franchise that needs true roster overhaul.
That doesn't mean GM Brian Cashman can afford to sit back and be passive ahead of this year's MLB Trade Deadline. This team has a real chance to end the franchise's lengthy World Series drought this year. The right tweaks to the roster could result in a ticket tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes.
Big-name stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are expected to carry the Yankees into October. The following three roster switches could help give them the support they need to win it all.
3. Yankees can ditch Cody Poteet for Jalen Beeks
Poteet deserves a lot of credit for how he stepped up and filled in for Clarke Schmidt in the rotation before succumbing to an injury of his own. That doesn't mean he's capable of holding down a spot on the team's playoff roster.
Instead, the Yankees should look to bring in another bullpen arm capable of handling high-leverage innings in the postseason. Beeks isn't a dominant reliever but he is a reliable southpaw who can get hitters out on both sides of the plate. The Rockies should be open for business and the Yankees should be able to land Beeks for a mid-level prospect.
Poteet doesn't have to be dealt to make this move happen. He is still a reliable arm to keep in the system even if he isn't ready for primetime quite yet. Beeks or another veteran bullpen arm of his ilk could give manager Aaron Boone valuable depth down the stretch.
2. Jahmai Jones should be replaced by Gavin Sheets
Jones currently occupies the fifth spot in the Yankees outfield largely due to his athleticism. The problem is that he isn't a strong enough hitter to really threaten opposing pitchers in high-leverage situations.
That's why dealing him for a guy with more pop makes sense for the Yankees. Remember, Boone already has Trent Grisham on the roster to be a late-innings defensive replacement in October. What he really needs is a bat who can contribute some pop in pitch-hit situations.
The White Sox should be willing to trade anyone ahead of this year's deadline so Sheets won't command a high price. The Yankees will be attracted to his sweet left-hitting swing and how well he fits inside the comfortable confines of their short porch in right field. He's got seven homers in just over 250 at-bats so far this year but that production could increase markedly in New York.
1. Yankees should get rid of Gleyber Torres for Jonathan India
The right side of the Yankees infield is arguably the team's biggest problem area to address at the deadline. Gleyber Torres is struggling mightily with the bat and has never been anything positive in tihe field. The reality that he's slated to hit free agency makes now the right time to move him.
Admittedly, first base has been just as big of an issue for Boone and the team's higher-ups. Anthony Rizzo is on the IL at the moment and has been a minus at the plate this season. It's possible both spots could be addressed in the coming weeks.
Ben Rice gives the team a reasonable option at first base which makes replacing Torres the right decision. Jonathan India doesn't have the same upside but he's a good fielder who makes just as much contact as the plate. Adding him would stabilize the team's defense in a way that Boone just can't manage with Torres in the lineup.
India isn't the star many Yankees fans want to see fortify their infield but he's a high-contact, steady player who can make a difference in October. Don't be surprised if India generates more interest at the Trade Deadline than most fans expect.