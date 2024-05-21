3 former Yankees proving Brian Cashman right to let them go
The New York Yankees are sitting in first place in the AL East with a 33-15 record. This time last year they were 28-20.
The clear improvement in the Bronx comes down to many factors, not the least of which is Aaron Judge being healthy and Juan Soto joining the lineup. The pitching staff has also raised the bar.
Given the bright start to the 2024 season, GM Brian Cashman deserves some credit for the signings he didn't make.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Isiah Kiner-Falefa's main value to the Yankees during his two seasons in New York was as a utility man who could fill gaps across the lineup. His defensive presence was appreciated but he never popped at the plate, with an OPS+ of 84 and 78 in 2022 and 2023. His OBP has been consistently below average in his career.
So, when free agency arrived, it never seemed like keeping IKF was a particular priority for the Yankees.
There were two questions after he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. First, would the 29-year-old find some offense in Canada? Second, would the Yankees find someone capable to fill his utility role?
It may come as a shock to some, but IKF is still IKF. He's slashing .254/.298/.344 with an OPS+ of 85, not exactly the kind of numbers that will have anyone in New York crying over him.
The solution to the second question was a trade for John Berti from the Marlins. Berti isn't setting the world alight but he's still producing more than IKF at the plate (his OPS+ is 94) while providing the same utility value. So far, he's a clear upgrade.
Keynan Middleton, Cardinals
There was noise in free agency that Keynan Middleton wanted to remain in pinstripes after he was traded from the White Sox at the trade deadline. He'd done well in his bullpen role, maintaining an ERA of 1.88 in 12 appearances. His WHIP was an impressive 0.977. Given that success, it looked like the Yankees might have mutual interest in bringing him back as well.
But it never happened. The Yankees didn't lock in that move as free agency dragged on and Middleton got a one-year, $6-million deal from the St. Louis Cardinals in early February.
We can't look at what Middleton has done for the Cardinals relative to the Yankees bullpen because he hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors this year. An injury he suffered in early March has kept him out and his return date is still unknown going into late May.
Middleton could still become a valuable member of the Cardinals relief staff and make the Yankees regret letting him walk away. That's a hypothetical at this point. Whether or not Middleton could have helped the bullpen is pretty irrelevant if he hasn't been available to take the mound.
Frankie Montas, Reds
The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas in 2022 but his time with the club was plagued by injuries and underperformance.
Still, after making one appearance out of the bullpen in 2023, there was a chance New York would keep him around. His recent showings would lower his price tag while his previous work could make it worth it to see what he could do once healthy.
Cashman went a different direction and it worked out better than could be expected. The five-man rotation of Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman has been impeccable even with Gerritt Cole out injured. Meanwhile Montas has been just fine with the Reds.
Montas has a worse WHIP (1.371) and ERA (4.37) than all five Yankees starters thus far. Some of that speaks to the performance of the rotation as a whole, but that's the point. The guys Cashman tapped to lead the line have all warranted that faith. That's two-fold for Luis Gil, who likely wouldn't have been given the chance to come on the way he has if Montas was still around.
There's a solid starter in Montas but he's already had one stint on IL this season and his performances haven't given Cashman or the Yankees much cause for regret.
Cashman has given Yankees fans plenty of reasons to question his decision-making over the years but he got these right.