MLB Rumors: Yankees could offer record contract, Braves rotation shuffle, Javy Baez trade

MLB Rumors: Braves do the rotation shuffle, the Yankees plan on offering a record contract, and the Javy Baez trade will go down as an all-time flop.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Atlanta Braves do the pitching staff shuffle
Kyle Wright could make his first start since May in the second half of Monday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's a series that has serious implications for the Braves if they hope to clinch the NL East in rather quick fashion. Atlanta will win the division at some point in the near future, but their magic number is down to six at the moment.
On Monday morning, Atlanta called up Jackson Stephens, thus optioning Allan Winans in the process. Michael Soroka was placed on the 60-day injured list once again. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors summed up what Stephens brings to the Braves pitching staff this morning:
"Stephens, 29, will get a second big league look with Atlanta after spending the bulk of the 2022 season in their bullpen. He tossed 53 2/3 innings off 3.69 ERA ball last year, striking out 20% of his opponents against a 9.8% walk rate with a 46.3% ground-ball rate. He had a lengthy stay on the minor league injured list this season but has been sharp both in rehab work in the low minors and more recently in Triple-A, where Stephens has pitched 24 2/3 frames with a 3.28 earned run average, 26% strikeout rate and outstanding 4% walk rate."
Stephens is a reliable long-term relief option, something the Braves will need considering Wright is coming off the injured list, and has been held to near 50 pitches in all of his MiLB starts so far. Expect Brian Snitker to be careful with him as Wright ramps up his pitch count before the playoffs.