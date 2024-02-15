MLB Rumors: Zack Wheeler extension, Cabrera trade, Cease contract talks?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease future with White Sox is open secret
One starting pitcher that has been a hot commodity over the past several months is Chicago White Sox ace and right-hander Dylan Cease.
Cease has been at the center of trade rumors, with several teams showing interest in the star right-hander.
The White Sox ace was speaking with reporters at spring training on Wednesday and discussed his future with the team. Cease stated that he has not discussed the possibility of a contract extension with the White Sox but would love to stay a member of the team after his contract expires in 2026.
"A lot of that's out of my control," said Cease. "At the end of the day, wherever I have to go, I do just want to perform. It would be great to be here. I have a lot of great relationships here. The city of Chicago is awesome."
Based on Cease's comments, it is a fair assumption that Cease may want to remain a member of the White Sox. However, with no extension talks taking place, it would also seem as though the White Sox are intent on trading him.
Chicago finished 61-101 in 2023, and after the season ended, new General Manager Chris Getz made perfectly clear that he was open to trades.
"I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players," Getz said back in November.
Rumors have grinded to a halt as of late, which makes it very likely that Cease will begin the 2024 season as a member of the White Sox and may not be traded until the trade deadline, when the White Sox may lower their asking price for the star right-hander.
It will be interesting to see how the saga plays out, but it would seem likely that Cease will eventually be traded.