MLB Rumors: Zack Wheeler extension, Cabrera trade, Cease contract talks?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Zack Wheeler extension on the horizon for Phillies?
Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is set to headline a stack class of free agent starters next offseason, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.
However, the veteran right-hander may not end up hitting the free agent market. According to Matt Gelb, who covers the Phillies for The Athletic, the Phillies have begun discussions with Wheeler's camp about a potential contract extension.
The Phillies have made perfectly clear that they intend to keep Wheeler around after the 2024 season. The right-hander turns 34 in May.
The Phillies were able to easily retain Aaron Nola this past offseason, so if they do end up losing Wheeler, they at least have a solid ace-caliber starter to lead their rotation. But it's clear that they are hoping to keep Wheeler around a little while longer.
Philadelphia won 90 games last season and secured the top Wild Card spot in the National League. They reached their second straight NLCS but fell short in seven games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Keeping Wheeler around would be beneficial for the Phillies as they look to remain a powerhouse in the National League for years to come.