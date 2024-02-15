MLB Rumors: Zack Wheeler extension, Cabrera trade, Cease contract talks?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Edward Cabrera trade talks get interesting with Pirates
The Miami Marlins have a glut of starting pitchers, with some being dangled in trade talks.
Edward Cabrera, Jesus Luzardo. and Braxton Garrett have all been floated around in trade rumors.
As of Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly looking for one more starter, even after the signings of Martin Perez, Marco Gonzales, and Josh Fleming.
Cabrera has been considered the most likely Marlins starter to be traded, and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he is the most likely target for the Pirates.
After improving from 62 wins to 76 in 2023, the Pirates could be considered a team making progress towards contention. If they were to land Cabrera, they would be adding a high-upside arm with ace potential.
Cabrera has struggled with his command over the first few years of his Major-League career, but still has a bright future ahead of him as his brings swing-and-miss capability to a young rotation.
In addition to the three starters added in free agency, the Pirates have also signed Aroldis Chapman to bolster their bullpen and slot into the back end next to closer David Bednar.
But adding Cabrera could give Pittsburgh's rotation a major boost.