Phillies division rival could provide outfield help Dave Dombrowkski is looking for
The Philadelphia Phillies are entrenched at the top of the National League standings. Their 46-22 record is nine games ahead of the second-place Atlanta Braves in the division, which is monumental when one considers how dominant Atlanta has been in the regular season in recent years (not to mention how slow the Phillies typically start).
It doesn't get easier, of course. The Phillies are now tasked with navigating a months-long absence from J.T. Realmuto. Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh are expected back soon, which is a nice boost, but injuries come for even the best teams. The Phillies need to add depth at certain positions and take an aggressive approach to the trade deadline.
Thankfully, Dave Dombrowski is the GM. He is aggressive at every turn, and that won't change with the Phillies positioned so favorably in the NL. Aside from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, the National League is rife with disappointing, underperforming teams. Of course, the Braves are a threat — we'd all be fools to think otherwise — but Atlanta is severely shorthanded and Philadelphia has all the momentum, not to mention a rather convincing postseason track record. The Phillies need to pounce on this opportunity to gain separation from the pack.
If there's a position of need for the first-place Phils, it's the outfield. Nick Castellanos is slumping, Johan Rojas still can't hit, and Brandon Marsh has been hurt. Even when healthy, Marsh is not viewed as a full-time starter. He has lost reps to Whit Merrifield and others of that ilk this season. If Philadelphia can add a bonafide star in the outfield — a stable source of offense to buoy the back half of the lineup — it becomes hard to challenge the Phillies on paper.
Absent an available All-Star, however, the Phillies can target the next best thing. A flawed, but talented starter available for a bargain-bin price. Jim Bowden of The Athletic happens to consider Washington Nationals OF Lane Thomas as a potential Phillies target.
Phillies could target Nationals' Lane Thomas to improve OF depth
It has been a challenging season for Thomas and the Nats, who are four games below .500 and far removed from the contenders' circle. A fire sale is inevitable, and Thomas — arbitration eligible through next season — is an appealing candidate for contenders in search of a relatively affordable upgrade.
He won't come cheap at 28 years old with 1.5 years of team control, but Thomas' poor start to the season does limit his trade value. He's slashing .225/.292/.338 with four home runs, 18 RBI, and 16 stolen bases across 151 at-bats. Thomas has a negative WAR (-0.2), but he still profiles as a solid upgrade for the Phils. At worst, he's a decent platoon option when the Phillies don't want Marsh facing lefities.
If we are basing trade value off of this season alone, well, the Phillies would be advised to steer clear. But, a few bad months don't tell the full story. Thomas was a driving force behind the Nationals' unexpectedly competitive 2023 season. The Nats weren't anything special, but they weren't the bottom-dwellers we all expected either. Thomas slashed .268/.315/.468 with 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 2023. He was a legitimate source of power and a pesk on the base paths. That is the sort of difference-maker Dave Dombrowski ought to show interest in.
Given his age and contract situation, the Phillies can acquire Thomas and bank on a return to form. The Phils can operate patiently due to their cushy lead in the NL East, and Thomas would surely relish the chance to play for a real winner. Rather than batting in the heart of the lineup, he can bat sixth or seventh. That removes some of the pressure from him shoulders — not to mention the wealth of heavy-hitters around him in a hypothetical Phillies lineup.
The Nats probably aren't keen of sending one of their best players to a far superior division rival, but short of a sudden win streak, it's not like the Nationals are in any position to play hardball and cling to veterans. If the Phillies mount a serious offer, the Nats will listen.