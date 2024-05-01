MLB unveils suspensions for those involved in Brewers-Rays brawl
The Brewers and Rays had a little bit of a dust up on Tuesday night. Today, the punishments and suspensions were handed out by commissioner Rob Manfred.
By Curt Bishop
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays had a bit of a brawl on Tuesday night.
In the top of the sixth inning, Freddy Peralta intentionally hit Jose Siri with a pitch and was subsequently ejected from the game. But things got heated in the top of the eighth. Siri grounded out to Rhys Hoskins and exchanged words with Brewers' reliever Abner Uribe. The two then began to throw hands prompting the benches to empty. Siri and Uribe were also ejected after order had been restored. The Brewers went on to win by a final score of 8-2.
On Wednesday, punishments were handed down by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
Brewers-Rays brawl punishments revealed
Peralta was given a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his actions. Brewers' manager Pat Murphy received a two-game suspension and a fine for Peralta's actions and his own conduct towards the umpires.
The harshest punishment was handed out to Uribe. He was suspended six-games and fined for his actions. Siri was given a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.
Uribe appealed his suspension and pitched in today's series finale against the Rays. Murphy and Peralta began serving their suspensions today. Siri is set to appeal the suspension as well, but didn't play in Wednesday's game.
Everything got started when Siri hit a home run in the third inning to make it a 6-1 game. Siri watched the ball exit the field of play, which ultimately drew Peralta's ire. Peralta then responded by hitting Siri in the top of the sixth.
Following their series finale, the Rays and Brewers will not meet again this season. The Brewers will head to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series. Tampa Bay will return home to Tropicana Field and will face the New York Mets in a three-game series.
The Brewers entered Wednesday's action leading the NL Central by a half-game over the Cubs, while the Rays entered in last place in the AL East, six games back of first.