The best things I heard at MLB Winter Meetings from Cardinals, Yankees and Braves
When the managers of the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves spoke on Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings, here are the things that grabbed my interest.
By Kevin Henry
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker talks about keeping his core players together
There have been plenty of rumors swirling around the Braves before officials arrived in Nashville, including the whispers about Atlanta potentially trading off some of their younger players who have already been granted team-friendly extensions. However, Atlanta President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos quickly shot those rumors down, stating, "They're extremely unlikely to move."
On Tuesday, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was asked about Anthopoulos putting any rumors to bed about players such as Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II and others.
"It's good. Probably it's as much for those guys to hear that as anything," Snitker said. "It's a quality group of guys. It's a pretty good core to build around and to have. Like I say, it's probably more beneficial for those individual players. Because it's a business. Things happen. It was nice that Alex did that."
Having that core together in 2024 and beyond will be key for Snitker and the Braves as they look to find a way to break the curse of the Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason and somehow get past the team that has eliminated them during the last two Octobers.