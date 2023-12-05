The best things I heard at MLB Winter Meetings from Cardinals, Yankees and Braves
When the managers of the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves spoke on Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings, here are the things that grabbed my interest.
By Kevin Henry
NASHVILLE — On Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings, it was time for more managers to meet the press and discuss their thoughts on 2023 and what could lie ahead in 2024. Among those teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, bringing together three managers who are under intense pressure to win big in 2024.
With that in mind, here is one thought from each of those three managers that stood out to me on Tuesday.
New York Yankees: Aaron Boone dishes on his roster
The Yankees have been tied to plenty of players this offseason, including one of the biggest free agent prizes in pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, manager Aaron Boone could only focus on Tuesday on the players he has currently on his roster, and he took the opportunity to set the table for what could happen if the Yankees aren't able to land some of their free agent prizes.
"First and foremost, like our roster right now," Boone said. "All the people that we have that we know are going to be with us, it's trying to make sure they're in the best position to have the right kind of winter physically, mentally. All those things to where they're putting themselves in the best position to have the best season they can, to be healthy. So that's kind of the focus, which it always is. That, first and foremost.
"I mean, look, you guys have all covered and are writing about where the spots on our roster are where we want to improve. But you go into this and you have those things, but it comes down to matching up. Sometimes you're able to attack a specific need or hole. Sometimes that doesn't come to fruition, and you've got to try and make hay on another part that may be a strength you have. Because it takes so many people to tango in this."
"You just see where the winter takes you. We want to get better. That's the focus."
But will the Yankees actually get better? Will they land the free agents who could fit those mentioned needs? All eyes are on the Bronx this week to see if anything happenings during the gathering here in Nashville.