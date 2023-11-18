MLS rumors: Almada to stay, Robinson new contract, Armas joins Colorado
Today's MLS rumors include Thiago Almada and Miles Robinson both potentially staying with Atlanta United. Also, Chris Armas hs joined the Colorado Rapids.
MLS rumors: Thiago Almada to stay with Atlanta United
World Cup winner Thiago Almada has been expected to make the move to Europe from Atlanta United for some time now. Napoli, Ajax, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been interested in the Argentine.
However, he is contracted to Atlanta until 2025 and is likely to stay in MLS. Felipe Cardenas has reported that, "Almada is expected back with Atlanta United in 2024 per (Carlos) Bocanegra." Bocanegra is Atlanta's technical director and vice president.
Almada was not included in Argentina's recent World Cup qualifiers, so he may need to start playing at a higher level if he is to get back into Lionel Scaloni's roster.
MLS Rumors: New contract for Miles Robinson with Atlanta United?
Miles Robinson is available for free agency but there is a chance that the USMNT international could remain with Atlanta United instead of moving to play on European soil.
Felipe Cardenas has revealed that, "Robinson and the club still negotiating a potential renewal."
Robinson has been linked with PSV Eindhoven and must take this opportunity to go to Europe if he has ambitions of playing at the highest level. As of now, though, that does not look like Robinson's plans based on this latest report regarding Atlanta and his contract.
MLS Rumors: Chris Armas joins the Colorado Rapids
Chris Armas has returned to MLS to become the head coach of the Colorado Rapids. The former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC coach has recently worked as an assistant manager at both Manchester United and Leeds United.
Speaking to Colorado's official website Armas said, "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to take the reins and to work with the entire staff to get the club back into the playoffs and ultimately to bring another MLS Cup to Colorado."