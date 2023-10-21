MLS rumors: Arena to D.C. United, Messi to Barcelona, Davies to Real Madrid
Today's MLS rumors include Bruce Arena being linked with a return to D.C. United. Lionel Messi could come back to Barcelona for one more game and Alphonso Davies could be on his way to Real Madrid.
MLS rumors: Bruce Arena to D.C. United
Wayne Rooney has recently departed as the head coach of D.C. United. However, one of the most successful coaches in MLS history has been linked to replace the man who headed to Birmingham City.
The Athletic has reported that "Former New England Revolution and USMNT coach Bruce Arena has put his name forward to D.C. United to be a candidate for the team’s coaching vacancy."
Arena has won the MLS Cup twice with D.C. United and three times with the Los Angeles Galaxy. However, he recently had to resign from his post at the New England Revolution after an investigation into what the club's official website said were "allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks" by the coach.
MLS rumors: Lionel Messi to Barcelona
Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami has been ruled out. However, Barca's sporting director Deco is hoping Messi will come back for one more game.
Speaking to Lance, Deco said: "He [Messi] will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when that will be, we don't know,"
MLS rumors: Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid
Former Vancouver Whitecaps player Alphonso Davies is currently starring for Bayern Munich where he already has three assists in seven Bundesliga matches this season. However, he has been linked with a move to another European giant in Real Madrid for some time now.
Bild quoted Davies' agent Nick Househ on the Madrid rumors: "Real is a big club, I'm a big fan. Real is a big name. When you hear rumors about your protege, it makes you proud. We still have two years of contract with Bayern. We will wait and see how everything develops in the coming weeks."