The 15 players with the most appearances in the Premier League
James Milner now has the same amount of Premier League appearances as Ryan Giggs and here are the 15 players who have taken the field the most in the division.
13. Sol Campbell – 503 appearances
Sol Campbell is often remembered for one of the most controversial transfers in Premier League history. The defender left Tottenham Hotspur for their bitter rivals Arsenal in 2001 and went on to win the league twice with the Gunners.
Campbell also played in English soccer's top flight with Portsmouth and Newcastle United. Since retiring from playing he has managed Macclesfield Town and Southend United.
14. Paul Scholes – 499 appearances
Paul Scholes is another Manchester United great who won the Premier League 11 times. He was key to Sir Alex Ferguson's midfield and the player was known for his excellent passing and eye for spectacular goals.
He only played for United but has since managed Oldham and Salford on an interim basis. He now works as a pundit on TNT Sports.
15. Jermain Defoe – 496 appearances
Jermain Defoe is often remembered for being somewhat of a 'super-sub' and this is mostly due to him holding the record for the most goals scored as a substitute in the Premier League with 24. In total he made 496 appearances in the competition, scoring 163 goals.
Defoe played in the division for Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, West Ham United, Portsmouth and AFC Bournemouth.
He has worked as a co-caretaker manager of Rangers and is currently a youth coach at Tottenham Hotspur.