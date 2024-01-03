The 15 players with the most appearances in the Premier League
James Milner now has the same amount of Premier League appearances as Ryan Giggs and here are the 15 players who have taken the field the most in the division.
10. Phil Neville – 505 appearances
The current Portland Timbers and former Inter Miami head coach was once a very good Premier League player who made a combined 505 appearances for Manchester United and Everton.
The midfielder/fullback won the division six times with United but did not win anything with the Toffees.
Since retiring, he coached the England Lionesses before heading to MLS where he is about to start his first season in charge of the Timbers.
11. Rio Ferdinand – 504 appearances
Rio Ferdinand is best known for his time with Manchester United where he won the Premier League six times. However, he also played for West Ham United, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers. In total, he made 504 appearances in the division.
He is one of the greatest defenders in the league's history and formed an incredible partnership with Nemanja Vidic at United.
Ferdinand now works as a pundit on TNT Sport and has his own media outlet called FIVE.
11. Steven Gerrard – 504 appearances
Steven Gerrard is the most notable player to have never won a Premier League title. However, he did make 504 appearances in the division for Liverpool.
Gerrard spent the majority of his career with the Reds and won the Champions League and the FA Cup twice with the club. He finished his career in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Since retiring, Gerrard has worked as a manager. He was successful with Rangers where he won the Scottish Premiership in 2021. However, his time at Aston Villa did not go to plan and he is now coaching the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.