The 15 players with the most appearances in the Premier League
James Milner now has the same amount of Premier League appearances as Ryan Giggs and here are the 15 players who have taken the field the most in the division.
7. Emile Heskey - 516 appearances
Emile Heskey is often a figure of fun for supporters and his autobiography named Even Heskey Scored shows how the player was perceived. However, he would not have played 516 times in the Premier League if he was not a good striker.
Heskey played for Liverpool, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City in the division. However, he never won a Premier League title.
Heskey is now technical coach with Leicester City women.
8. Mark Schwarzer – 514 appearances
The only non-British player on this list is Mark Schwarzer. The Australian made 514 appearances in the Premier League for clubs that included Middlesbrough, Fulham, Leicester City and Chelsea.
Like quite a few players with over 500 games in the Premier League, Schwarzer did not win the title. However, he was at Chelsea and Leicester when they won the league but he did not make a single appearance for either side during these campaigns.
The former goalkeeper now works as a pundit on the BBC and Optus Sport.
9. Jamie Carragher – 508 appearances
Jamie Carragher played 508 times for Liverpool in the Premier League but did not win the title. However, he did win the Champions League and the FA Cup twice with the Reds.
Since retiring, Carragher became a Sky Sports pundit and alongside former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, they have formed an unlikely great partnership.