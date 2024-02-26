Top 15 most expensive transfers in MLS history
MLS is known for its star signings, the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham have arrived in the league with much fanfare. However, the big-name players who signed for MLS clubs are often coming to the end of their careers. The most expensive transfers are for much younger talent and here are the top 15 in MLS history.
13. Brenner - Sao Paulo to FC Cincinnati - €11.82m
Brenner is another South American who used MLS as a stepping stone for a move to Europe. The Brazilian scored 27 times in 73 games for FC Cincinnati before joining the Serie A side Udinese.
14. Luiz Araujo - Lille to Atlanta United - €11.50m
Luiz Araujo had played 136 times for Lille, scoring 18 times and making eight assists. He also won Ligue 1 with the side during the 2020/21 season.
Then he joined Atlanta United for €11.50m. During his time in MLS he found the back of the net 11 times, with 10 assists in 59 games. He then returned to his native Brazil with Flamengo.
15. Rodolfo Pizarro - Monterrey to Inter Miami - €10.91m
Rodolfo Pizarro was one of Inter Miami's first-ever signings. He joined the club from Monterrey but only scored six times in 56 MLS games before returning to the Mexican side on loan.
Pizarro's contract was then terminated and he joined AEK Athens who he is still currently with.