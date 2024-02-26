Top 15 most expensive transfers in MLS history
MLS is known for its star signings, the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham have arrived in the league with much fanfare. However, the big-name players who signed for MLS clubs are often coming to the end of their careers. The most expensive transfers are for much younger talent and here are the top 15 in MLS history.
10. Brenden Aaronson - Philadelphia Union to RB Salzburg - €12.70m
Brenden Aaronson won the Supporters Shield with the Philadelphia Union and scored seven goals with six assists in 57 games for the club. This earned him a move to Europe with RB Salzburg.
He won the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup whilst at Salzburg with Jesse Marsch as their manager. Aaronson then followed Marsch to Leeds United but when they were relegated from the Premier League he left the club to join Union Berlin.
11. Esequiel Barco - Independiente to Atlanta United - €12.28m
Esequiel Barco joined Atlanta United from Independiente and went on to have a successful time in MLS. He played 107 times for Atlanta scoring 17 times and creating 18 assists.
Barco won MLS Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup with Atlanta before returning to Argentina with River Plate.
12. Hugo Cuypers - Gent to the Chicago Fire - €12.00m
Hugo Cuypers had an established career playing for the likes of Standard Liege, Olympiacos and Gent. His CV includes winning the Belgian Cup and the Super League Greece.
Then at 27-years-old he joined the Chicago Fire for €12.00m ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign. It remains to be seen if Cuypers will be a success in Chicago but his experience will no doubt be an asset to the team.