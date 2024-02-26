Top 15 most expensive transfers in MLS history
MLS is known for its star signings, the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham have arrived in the league with much fanfare. However, the big-name players who signed for MLS clubs are often coming to the end of their careers. The most expensive transfers are for much younger talent and here are the top 15 in MLS history.
7. Pity Martinez - River Plate to Atlanta United - €14.50m
Pity Martinez appears on this list for the second time for his transfer from River Plate to Atlanta United for €14.50m. The Argentine was a success with Atlanta and the MLS club made a profit on him when they sold him to Al-Nassr for €16.00m.
8. Djordje Petrovic - New England Revolution to Chelsea - €14.00m (tied)
Djordje Petrovic starred for the New England Revolution which earned him a move to Chelsea for €14.00m.
Petrovic is currently the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez got injured which gave him the opportunity. He has played in Chelsea's last 10 Premier League matches.
8. Alphonso Davies - Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich - €14.00m (tied)
Alphonso Davies played as a winger for the Vancouver Whitecaps and he scored 12 goals with 14 assists in 81 games for the club.
The Canadian was then transferred to Bayern Munich for €14.00m and he transitioned into a wing-back.
At Bayern he has won every major honor there is to win. This includes the Bundesliga five times, the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, the DFB-Pokal twice and the DFB-Supercup three times.